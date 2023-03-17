Skip to Content
A Sparkling St. Patrick’s Day

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

High pressure will dominate the Pacific NW today, so after a nice clear morning we can expect to see plenty of sunshine today. Highs will reach the low 50's and SE breezes at 5-15 mph will get a little gusty for some areas. Clouds will thicken tonight, but we will stay dry. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 20's.  

Saturday will be mostly sunny and the warmest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50's. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night will announce the arrival of the next wet system. Highs Sunday in the upper 40's to low 50's will be accompanied by a 40% chance of rain. Highs will range from the mid 40's to around 50 degrees through much of next week. A slight chance of rain showers will last through Wednesday. There will be some partial clearing Wednesday night and that will leave us under mostly sunny skies Thursday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

