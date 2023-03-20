Partial clearing; stays chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mixed showers in the morning will be followed by some gradual clearing through the day. We will stay chilly, as highs only reach the low to mid 40's, a good 10-15 degrees below average. It will feel colder when westerly breezes pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 20's with light and variable winds.

We will get sunny skies Tuesday, as highs warm to around 50 degrees, and partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 50's. Clouds will thicken a bit Thursday and deliver a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooling off, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's through the weekend, and we will live with a chance of mixed showers into the start of the new work week.

