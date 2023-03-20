Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:23 AM

Partial clearing; stays chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Mixed showers in the morning will be followed by some gradual clearing through the day. We will stay chilly, as highs only reach the low to mid 40's, a good 10-15 degrees below average. It will feel colder when westerly breezes pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows will be in the 20's with light and variable winds. 

We will get sunny skies Tuesday, as highs warm to around 50 degrees, and partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 50's. Clouds will thicken a bit Thursday and deliver a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooling off, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's through the weekend, and we will live with a chance of mixed showers into the start of the new work week. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content