Here comes the storm!

Good Wednesday Evening, C.O.!

Prepare for impact! The Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service in Pendleton for the east slopes of the Cascades (including La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver) has turned into a Winter Storm Warning and has been extended through early Saturday morning as a fast-moving low pressure trough heads right for the Pacific Northwest out of the Gulf of Alaska.

Already, some of us are picking up a chance of precipitation through the evening. Overnight, all of the High Desert is currently sitting at a 50% chance or greater of seeing some precipitation. Some of us will see it as rain, while others will see snow by the time they wake up tomorrow morning. Notably, Sisters maintains a chance of thunderstorms throughout the night. Our lows tonight will dip back down a few degrees to below freezing throughout the region.

Tomorrow, mixed precipitation and snow will be felt throughout Central Oregon by 11 a.m. Winds will also intensify and gusts of up to 30 mph are expected in some areas. Cold air from the storm will bring our temperatures tomorrow down to the mid 40s from the low 50s we've felt today.

Enjoy the rest of your day on the High Desert and get ready for more storm activity!

