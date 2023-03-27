Snow turns to rain; windy

Skip to Content
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up to chilly temperatures and snow across the High Desert. The snow will continue for some of us in the southern and western parts of the region throughout the day. The rest of us will see the snow turn to rain in the mid-afternoon. Southeasterly winds will linger around a blustery 15 mph, with gusts of up to 25 mph. The warmest part of the day will see temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tuesday morning will stay cold, as our lows will be in the upper 20s. The lingering winds will cause the wind chill effect to make these temperatures feel even colder. The storm is moving quickly, and should pass through Central Oregon by the end of the day. The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Pendleton expires Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.

 IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I’M BOB SHAW... 

