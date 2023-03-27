Wind, rain, and snow bring new winter storm warning to higher elevations

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

I hope you had a wonderful weekend. We've started the work week dry under mostly cloudy skies, but that is changing fast. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a new winter storm warning effective 5 p.m. today until 8 p.m. tomorrow.

The warning forecasts heavy snow and gusty winds for the Cascades and their eastern slopes. Up to four inches of accumulation is expected in the Sisters and La Pine areas.

All of the High Desert should see some precipitation starting tonight and lingering into tomorrow -- first as snow, but for many it will become rain by mid-afternoon tomorrow. We will continue to have southerly winds around 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

We should dry out tomorrow night, and stay dry for a couple days before our next round of precipitation hits at the start of our weekend on Saturday.

Have a great rest of your night!

