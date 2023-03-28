Skip to Content
Mild, dry break between storms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up midway through our workweek under mostly sunny skies, continuing to dry out from this most recent round of snow and rain. Southerly winds will turn westerly and should also subside to a moderate 5-10 mph. Our temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, in the upper 40s.

Overnight temperatures will remain chilly, in the upper 20s, but the wind chill won't be as big of a factor as it has been in recent days. Winds look to stay westerly at a gentle 5 mph.

We'll continue our dry-out through Thursday, but more cloud cover will start to roll in. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s. Winds will turn northwesterly and pick back up to around 10 mph.

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21.

