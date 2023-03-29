Slight chance of rain tonight, then dry until the weekend

Good Wednesday evening, C.O.!

We've stayed dry throughout the day today, after a day of snow and rain. There's a good chance that continues for the rest of the night, but we do have a 20-30% chance of rain across the High Desert. Winds will stay westerly through the night, at or below 10 mph.

Tomorrow should stay dry and mild, but winds look to pick up a bit. They'll turn northwesterly, between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy, which will help to slightly warm the low temperatures overnight. That trend will continue for Friday, before our next round of precipitation overnight on Friday and through the weekend.

Have a great evening!

