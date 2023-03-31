Skip to Content
Storm moving in, staying for the weekend

Happy Friday!

We've made it to the weekend, but now get to deal with a new storm. Temperatures will start to drop as the precipitation sets in tonight. Tonight it will start as a wintry mix of rain and snow and gradually turn to all snow by Saturday. Winds will also linger throughout the weekend at a blustery 10-20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be much of the same; wet, cold, and windy. Our highs of the day will drop a few degrees to the low to mid 40s. Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid 20s. It could be before mid next week that we dry out and warm back up.

Have a great weekend!

