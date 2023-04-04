Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers

Skip to Content
GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We'll wake up today to chilly temperatures lingering from our cold lows overnight. We will warm up throughout the day and begin a warming trend that looks to continue all week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will turn southerly and remain gentle, between 5-10 mph. We should stay dry under partly cloudy skies, but do have a 20-30% chance of some scattered showers.

Overnight. we will really feel that warming trend, as our low temperatures will take a big leap up from Tuesday night's, about 12 degrees on average, to the low to mid 30s. Clouds will thicken, but we should stay dry through the night before another slight chance of scattered showers on Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

