Scattered snow showers today, but warming trend begins tomorrow

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen some on-and-off snow showers across the High Desert today, and have between a 20-40% chance of that continuing through this evening. Westerly winds have slightly subsided from yesterday and are being felt around 8-10 mph throughout Central Oregon. It was another chilly day, and the lows overnight look cold, in the high teens to low 20s, but that looks to start to change as soon as tomorrow.

Wednesday begins a warming trend for the High Desert. We should jump up a few degrees in the warmest parts of the day, from the mid 40s to the low 50s, but our lows overnight will take a big jump, up to the high 20s to mid 30s. That warming trend looks to continue through the weekend. We're not projected to be as warm as yesterday's forecast said, but still look to stay dry, in the high 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

