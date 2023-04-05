Rainy, but staying a bit warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up today feeling the effects of the most recent storm system to move into the Pacific Northwest. It made landfall yesterday evening but continued to move inland and to the High Desert overnight. Steady rain will continue until mid-afternoon, and then lingering scattered showers look to persist throughout the rest of the day. Southerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, but highs should remain in the mid 50s.

Lows overnight will also stay warmer, from the mid to upper 30s, and we'll carry a 30% chance of rain into Friday under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will turn southwesterly and stay at a blustery 10-25 mph, with possible gusts up to 20 mph.

