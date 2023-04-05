Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 2:47 PM

Warmer today, but thickening clouds likely to bring rain tomorrow

Steve Peeler

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today, we've stayed dry under partly cloudy skies. Winds have turned southwesterly and remained gentle, around 7-9 mph. Temperatures have surpassed 50 degrees in many parts of the High Desert. It's mostly been a nice, mild weather day.

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening, raising the probability that we see some rain by early tomorrow. We'll also see lows overnight take a big jump up from yesterday, to the mid to high 30s across Central Oregon.

Tomorrow, we're looking at around a 60% chance of seeing some rain early and lingering scattered showers. Southerly winds will turn southeasterly and pick up to between 10-15 mph; some gusts around 20-25 mph are expected. Temperatures will remain scattered throughout the 50s.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content