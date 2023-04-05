Warmer today, but thickening clouds likely to bring rain tomorrow

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

Today, we've stayed dry under partly cloudy skies. Winds have turned southwesterly and remained gentle, around 7-9 mph. Temperatures have surpassed 50 degrees in many parts of the High Desert. It's mostly been a nice, mild weather day.

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening, raising the probability that we see some rain by early tomorrow. We'll also see lows overnight take a big jump up from yesterday, to the mid to high 30s across Central Oregon.

Tomorrow, we're looking at around a 60% chance of seeing some rain early and lingering scattered showers. Southerly winds will turn southeasterly and pick up to between 10-15 mph; some gusts around 20-25 mph are expected. Temperatures will remain scattered throughout the 50s.

Have a great evening!

