Average highs w/ wind-driven rain

A warm, wet system closing in on the Pacific NW has already brought us some sprinkles, and the chance of more rain will only increase throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's and southerly winds will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Windy, rainy conditions are expected all night tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 30's, with upper elevations mixing some snow with the rain by morning.

Mixed showers will stretch into Friday morning and then begin to break up. We will see some partial clearing, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Under partly cloudy skies, Saturday will be partly cloudy, with highs around 60 degrees. The clouds will thicken a bit Sunday, but with highs in the mid 60's, it will be the warmest day we see for a while. A chance of rain and snow will return, with a cooling trend that will have our highs in the mid 40's and lows in the 20's by the middle of next week.

