Lingering scattered showers, winds turn westerly

This morning on the High Desert, we'll continue to see lingering rains from the wet, warm storm that has been lingering over the Pacific Northwest. Winds that gusted up to 10-20 mph yesterday will stay blustery but turn westerly later in the day. Temperatures look to be similar to yesterday, in the high 40s to the low 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

To start our weekend, on Saturday we'll dry out and resume our warming trend that will take us up to the mid 50s across Central Oregon. Winds will subside a bit and turn southerly at 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy into Sunday on Easter, as we continue to warm up to the low to mid 60s.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

