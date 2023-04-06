Rain tonight could linger tomorrow

Good Thursday Evening, Central Oregon!

We're starting to see the effects of the most recent storm system to make landfall in the Pacific Northwest. The coast and the valley have stayed wet all day, and the storm system has continued to move inland to the High Desert. We should see rain this evening that will continue overnight. Winds out of the south have picked up to 10-20 mph. Temperatures have remained in the high 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow we have a chance of seeing this rain linger, right now about a 40-60% chance. It should subside as the day goes on, as the High Desert looks to stay dry on Saturday. Winds will stay blustery, but turn westerly. Temperatures will stay similar before warming up again on Saturday.

