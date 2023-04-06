Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Updated
today at 4:51 PM
Published 3:28 PM

Rain tonight could linger tomorrow

Good Thursday Evening, Central Oregon!

We're starting to see the effects of the most recent storm system to make landfall in the Pacific Northwest. The coast and the valley have stayed wet all day, and the storm system has continued to move inland to the High Desert. We should see rain this evening that will continue overnight. Winds out of the south have picked up to 10-20 mph. Temperatures have remained in the high 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow we have a chance of seeing this rain linger, right now about a 40-60% chance. It should subside as the day goes on, as the High Desert looks to stay dry on Saturday. Winds will stay blustery, but turn westerly. Temperatures will stay similar before warming up again on Saturday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content