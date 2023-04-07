Good Friday rain dries out for the weekend

Happy Good Friday, Central Oregon!

We'll carry a 30-40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening before drying out under mostly cloudy skies overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will turn partly cloudy as westerly winds persist between 5-10 mph. Lows will remain similar to where they have been for the past two days in the high 20s to low 30s.

On Saturday, we'll dry out and warm up a bit. Highs of the day will be scattered throughout the 50s, and low 60s are possible for some cities. Winds will turn southeasterly and stay in the 7-10 mph range.

Sunday clouds will thicken, but we look to stay dry as we continue to warm. Temperatures will be scattered throughout the 60s for Easter Sunday. Lows overnight will also continue to warm, to the low to mid 40s. Southeasterly winds will turn southerly and remain in the 7-10 mph range.

Have a great weekend in Central Oregon, and Happy Easter!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US