Scattered Showers; A Little Breezy

After a mild, but rainy start to the day we can expect to be a little cooler with rain showers tapering off by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. SW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. We will see some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and breezes will turn SE at 5-15 mph.

The weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice. Skies will stay partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60's Saturday and near 70 Sunday. A chance of showers will settle in Sunday night, but temperatures will stay warm enough that it will stay in the form of rain through Monday. This will break up overnight and Tuesday promises to be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. A brief bought of showers will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday and it may include a little overnight snow. Skies will clear and temperatures will stay cool through the end of the work week.

