Colder; Scattered snow showers possible for some

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Overnight rains will bring lingering cooler temperatures to the High Desert, even if much of the region looks to dry out early into the day. Southwesterly winds will turn westerly and remain at 10-15 mph to help push much of the storm activity east out of Central Oregon. The Cascades do project for more snowfall throughout the day and as a result the cities in their eastern slopes carry about a 50% chance of some lingering scattered snow showers, even after the rest of the region dries out from the rain.

The storm will also bring some cooler temperatures with it. After a drastic drop in the highs of the day to the mid to upper 40s, lows will also drop to the low-to-mid twenties. Winds will continue to stay blustery before eventually turning northwesterly on Wednesday as cloud cover starts to lighten.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

