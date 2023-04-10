Spring warming interrupted by rain tonight

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Our warming trend of the weekend continued today, with parts of the High Desert reaching as warm as 70 degrees. Blustery southwesterly winds have picked up to around 15 mph, sporadically gusting to 25-30 mph. A new storm system will cause some rain to fall on the High Desert tonight, and possibly turn to snow for the southern and western areas.

The overnight storm system will bring with it some cool air, which will lower our temperatures back to the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow. Those chillier temperatures look to continue for a few days while we dry out and warm back up later in the week, eventually returning to highs similar to today's, in what projects to be a nice weekend ahead.

Have a great evening!

