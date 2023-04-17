A stormy few days

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next system pressing into the Pacific NW will make for a very wet day for the Coast and the Valley, along with some snow in the Cascades. Central Oregon will see a chance of scattered showers as a result of this windy system. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50 degrees and SW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Those gusty winds will stay with us for much of the night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

Tuesday will include a slight chance of some mixed showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's and lows will be in the low to mid 20's. Look for about a 40% chance fo mixed showers Wednesday that will stretch into Thursday. We will get some partial clearing Friday and that will carry through the weekend. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will warm into the low 60's and low will be in the 30's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!