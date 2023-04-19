Still chilly, windy, lingering chance of scattered showers

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

After waking up to some snow this morning, we've mostly stayed dry, but also chilly and windy. The occasional stormy weather may linger with us through the night and into tomorrow, but we will start to warm up slightly tomorrow.

Highs should reach the low 50s tomorrow, as the winds start to subside. It's the beginning of a warming trend that will take us to the low 60s on Friday, and the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. We should stay dry for the weekend, once we dry out from any remaining storm activity.

Have a great evening!

