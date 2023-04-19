Still cold, but starting to warm

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After another night of chilly temperatures, we look to begin a warming trend today. Although just a modest increase in temperatures today, to the upper 40s to low 50s, we should see much warmer temperatures by the weekend. Winds will turn southerly and look to subside subside, under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, our lows will also warm up to the mid to upper 30s, a big jump from our mid 20 lows of last night. Clouds will stay thick, but we should stay dry throughout the night and into the weekend. By Friday, we'll see temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but winds should pick back up.

