Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:14 PM

Still cold, but starting to warm

KTVZ

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After another night of chilly temperatures, we look to begin a warming trend today. Although just a modest increase in temperatures today, to the upper 40s to low 50s, we should see much warmer temperatures by the weekend. Winds will turn southerly and look to subside subside, under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, our lows will also warm up to the mid to upper 30s, a big jump from our mid 20 lows of last night. Clouds will stay thick, but we should stay dry throughout the night and into the weekend. By Friday, we'll see temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but winds should pick back up.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content