Chilly, rainy night; a little warmer tomorrow

Views from a morning river walk
Verna More
Views from a morning river walk

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Its been another chilly day, and we've started to see some precipitation under mostly cloudy skies. A light snowfall will likely turn to rain this evening and continue overnight before drying out tomorrow. Winds out of the south should remain consistent through the evening around 10 mph.

Overnight we'll be a bit warmer than yesterday. Up about 10 degrees on average, temperatures will be scattered throughout the 30s in the chilliest parts of the evening. The warming trend looks to continue tomorrow where all of the High Desert should feel temperatures warmer than 50 degrees.

Have a great evening!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

