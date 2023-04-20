Starting to warm under cloudy skies

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a night of light rain brought about by a cold, wet system working its way through the Pacific NW, we should dry out today and continue our warming trend. In the warmest parts of the day, we'll see temperatures scattered throughout the 50s. Winds will turn northwesterly and remain gusty between 10-20 mph. Thick clouds will cover much of the skies throughout the day.

Overnight, our lows will remain in the upper 30s, before our warming continues into Saturday. Under decreasingly cloudy skies, we should reach temperatures in the mid 60s to start our weekend. Lows will also continue to warm to the low 40s. Winds will also subside a bit to between 5 - 10 mph. Sunday promises to be similar to Saturday, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We should continue to stay dry, with mild winds.

