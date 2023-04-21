Warmer weekend under partly cloudy skies

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We've reached the end of the work week, and although its been cloudy throughout the day, with scattered showers, we've warmed up a few degrees from our highs yesterday. This warming trend will continue through the weekend and we'll dry out from any lingering precipitation this evening. Winds have subsided and will be out of the southwest this evening at a gentle 5 mph. Our lows overnight will be more mild, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

On Saturday, clouds will start to thin but stay with us. Temperatures will get up into the low 60s. We'll stay dry throughout the day. Sunday looks to be similar to Saturday, but clouds will continue to thin and winds will turn westerly between 5-10 mph.

On Monday, we'll see a bit of a dip in temperatures to the mid 40s, but then warming will resume under mostly sunny skies -- and we could see temperatures in the low 70s by the middle to end of next week.

Have a great weekend!

