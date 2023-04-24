It’s looking like a beautiful week!

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

As we've returned to work today under mostly sunny skies, the temperatures are just a bit cooler than the highs we enjoyed over the weekend. Today, we're topping out in the mid to upper 50s, but that looks to change as soon as tomorrow.

Tuesday will start a nice warming trend that looks to take our highs up about 10 degrees a day for two straight days, and then continue on as the week progresses. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry, with light winds turning westerly at less than 10 mph, but by the end of this week, there's a chance parts of the High Desert will be warmer than 80 degrees!

Have a great evening!

