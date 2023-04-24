Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 2:45 PM

It’s looking like a beautiful week!

KTVZ

Good Monday evening, Central Oregon!

As we've returned to work today under mostly sunny skies, the temperatures are just a bit cooler than the highs we enjoyed over the weekend. Today, we're topping out in the mid to upper 50s, but that looks to change as soon as tomorrow.

Tuesday will start a nice warming trend that looks to take our highs up about 10 degrees a day for two straight days, and then continue on as the week progresses. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry, with light winds turning westerly at less than 10 mph, but by the end of this week, there's a chance parts of the High Desert will be warmer than 80 degrees!

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content