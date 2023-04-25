Sunshine and warmer weather

Good Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen temperatures reach the upper 60s today in some parts of the High Desert, and all of us are getting some beautiful sunshine today. I hope you get the chance to get outside some this week, as the sunshine looks to stick around with temperatures continuing to warm into the weekend.

Some cloud cover will roll in this evening, but even at their thickest we'll still see partly clear skies this evening. Overnight will feel slightly warmer than yesterday, and in the chilliest parts of our night we'll still feel temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. That will lead to a continuation of the warming trend tomorrow that looks to take us to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies.

Have a great evening!

