Sunny and a little warmer

After a beautiful day across the High Desert yesterday, we will only improve on it for today! We wake up to mostly clear skies this morning, and it looks as though they will stay that way through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and winds will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Breezes will become light and variable this evening. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Thursday will be just about a carbon copy of today. Friday we will see some additional clearing and warmer temperatures. Look for sunny skies and highs in the low 80's. More sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80's. A few places will have a good chance of seeing 90 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy from Sunday into the middle of next week. Temperatures will cool back down to the upper 50's to upper 60's beginning Sunday.

