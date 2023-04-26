Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:39 AM

Sunny and a little warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After a beautiful day across the High Desert yesterday, we will only improve on it for today! We wake up to mostly clear skies this morning, and it looks as though they will stay that way through the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and winds will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Breezes will become light and variable this evening. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30's to low 40's. 

Thursday will be just about a carbon copy of today. Friday we will see some additional clearing and warmer temperatures. Look for sunny skies and highs in the low 80's. More sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80's. A few places will have a good chance of seeing 90 degrees. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy from Sunday into the middle of next week. Temperatures will cool back down to the upper 50's to upper 60's beginning Sunday. 

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content