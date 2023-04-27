Sunshine and warming continues into weekend

Happy Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Another day closer to the weekend, and another day of beautiful weather on the High Desert. Since moving to Central Oregon in early February, this week's weather has been my favorite. Today we enjoyed mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Northerly and northwesterly winds remained pretty mild throughout the day, mostly staying below 10 mph. Overnight lows also look to be pretty mild in the mid 40s.

Its going to be hard to stay inside tomorrow, as temperatures continue to warm into the low 80s. Another day of sunshine is in store, too. Winds will stay mild but turn southeasterly before temperatures drop to another night of mild lows.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US