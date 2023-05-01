Cloudy, a bit cooler, chance of rain

Good Monday Evening, Central Oregon!

What a beautiful weekend we had! It's been a bit cooler and much cloudier today. We currently have a 20-40% chance of some scattered rain showers for the rest of the evening and overnight. Similarly low but lingering odds will stick with us for the rest of the week, but we should warm back up a bit tomorrow.

After highs in the mid 50s today, our overnight lows will also be a bit chiller from the high 30s to the low 40s. Winds have been mostly mild, but may gust a bit higher throughout the night.

Tomorrow, we do have a similar 20-40% chance of scattered rain showers, but those are mainly expected to be before 11 a.m. Temperatures will warm up as the cloud cover thins, and the warmest parts of our day look to be just over 70 degrees. Westerly winds will turn southeasterly but remain mostly mild.

Have a great evening in Central Oregon!

