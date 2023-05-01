Skip to Content
Early-morning showers clear to warmer temperatures

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

We'll wake up to some fairly weak lingering storm activity that will give us a 20-40% chance of some early morning rain. The precipitation will clear as the day goes on and take away some of the cloud cover with it. In the warmest part of the day, we'll feel temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will turn southeasterly but stay mild between 5-15 mph.

Overnight, our lows will be pretty mild and slightly warmer than last night's. In the chilliest parts of the evening, we can expect temperatures in the low 40s. Tomorrow we'll carry another 20% chance of rain, but it will be later in the day. Highs will continue to warm a bit to the low to mid 70s, but winds will pick up a bit out of the north.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

