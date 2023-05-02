Clearing and Warmer

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A slow-moving system center in California has rotated showers in our direction all night, but we will see some clearing today. Skies will become mostly sunny and highs will stay warm, in the low 70's. Wind directions will be shifting through the day, but velocity will stay gentle at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. As slows dip to the upper 30's to mid 40's, winds will become nw at 5-10 mph.

We will live with a chance of showers for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Wednesday will be the warmest day we see for awhile with highs in the mid 70's. The cooling trend starts Thursday with highs pretty average, in the mid 60's. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid to upper 50's and lows scattered through the 30's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!