Sunny and a little warmer

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We've warmed up a bit from our highs of yesterday. Under sunny skies, we're feeling temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s in the warmest parts of today. Winds out of the south are remaining pretty consistent, around 10 mph. Overnight lows will remain pretty mild, in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll continue to warm up just a bit to the low to mid 70s. We're looking at 70% or better to stay dry, but do have a slight chance of light scattered rain showers. Lows overnight will stay pretty mild, in the low 40s, before we start a cooling trend that will take us into the weekend.

Have a great evening!

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

