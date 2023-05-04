Chilly, cloudy, chance of rain

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we'll wake up from some chilly but mild overnight lows, and we won't warm up very much. It's shaping up to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the low 50s for most of us. We'll continue to have a chance of rain, but the likelihood falls to 20-30%. Winds will be slightly less gusty today but stay westerly, around 10 mph. Overnight lows will also be a bit chillier, but not as much as our daytime highs. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the chilliest parts of the evening.

Saturday's temperatures look to rebound a bit, to the upper 50s, as cloud cover starts to thin from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay westerly around 10 mph. Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday, and we'll keep a low but lingering 20-30% chance of rain throughout the weekend.

