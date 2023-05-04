Cooling with a continued chance of rain

Good Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

A chillier day for us on the High Desert, with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s in the warmest parts of the day. We've seen some on-and-off rain showers, and keep a chance of more throughout the evening and overnight. Winds have picked up throughout the day, mainly out of the northwest around 15 mph. Skies have remained gray for most of the day under thickening cloud cover. Overnight lows won't be as affected as daytime highs, and we'll stay in the upper 30s to low 40s in the chilliest part of the evening.

Tomorrow we'll continue to cool by about another 10 degrees to the low to mid 50s. We'll continue to see a chance of scattered rain showers, but the likelihood decreases to 20-30%. Winds will turn westerly and subside a bit to around 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Have a great evening!

