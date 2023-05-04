Rain, wind, thunderstorms

Skip to Content
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

That low-pressure center over central California has not moved, so we can expect to see more rain, heavy at times, and thunderstorms today. Highs will be much cooler, in the mid 50's to low 60's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Those NW winds will become a little higher tonight. With those higher winds, we will see a chance of rain and lows in the low 30's to low 40's.  

It looks like chilly temperatures and a chance of rain showers are going to stay with us right through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Highs will be scattered through the 50's and overnight lows will be in the 30's. 

