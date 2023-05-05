Chilly; breezy; chance of rain

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The low-pressure center that has been locked down over the central California coast will track to the NE and bring some scattered showers with it. Cold air continues to wrap into the system, so we do not warm much above the low to mid 50's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher for those in the Sisters and Madras areas. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 30's. Winds will become light and variable after midnight.

A chance of scattered showers and cool temperatures will be staying with us through the weekend and into next week. Skies will start to clear, and we will see the beginning of a warming trend late Tuesday. By Thursday, we will see sunny skies and highs back near 70.

