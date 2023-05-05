Chilly, cloudy weekend looks to see some rain

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

To close out our work week, we're under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. While we've stayed dry so far, we'll carry a 20-40% chance of seeing some scattered showers throughout the evening and overnight. Winds will remain relatively gusty, around 10-15 mph, but could gusts could reach as high as 20 mph. Overnight, our lows will continue to cool, but not as significantly as our daytime highs. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s in the chilliest parts of the evening.

Saturday is now looking more likely to rain than not. Currently we're looking at a 50-60% chance of seeing some scattered rain showers tomorrow, under partly cloudy skies. Winds will turn northwesterly and subside to between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s.

Sunday, we'll see similar cloud cover and temperatures to Saturday, but it's less likely to rain. Right now, just a 20-30% chance of continuing scattered rain showers. Monday brings a greater likelihood of more rain, and a new chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures look to start warming on Monday and we're likely back to the upper 60s to low 70s by the middle to end of next week.

Have a great weekend!

