Beautiful weather ahead for PPP and Mother’s Day weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Today's beautiful spring weather is a picture of what is to come this weekend. Beautiful sunny skies will linger through the weekend as temperatures settle comfortably into the low 80s in the warmest parts of the day. Even overnight lows will warm up to more than 50 degrees in most parts of Central Oregon.

Saturday winds will remain gentle, between 5-10 mph, with a northerly flow. Sunday's winds will pick up a bit, and turn easterly. We expect these to be around 15 mph for most of the day, with intermittent gusts as high as 25 mph.

Similarly beautiful weather is on tap for next week, but we may hit a bit of a speed bump on Monday. Right now we're looking at a 20-30% chance of scattered rain showers, with possible thunderstorm activity.

Have a great weekend -- and Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

