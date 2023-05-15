Thunderstorm, flood watch interrupt week of beautiful weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

I hope you had a great weekend. The weather was certainly beautiful, and we have more of that to look forward to... after we get through some storm activity today. While today's highs are staying pretty warm, a new system causing thunderstorm activity is moving through Central Oregon that looks to bring some rain showers and thunder to the High Desert throughout the evening. While it is slow moving, it should pass by the early hours of tomorrow.

Once the storm has passed we'll resume our recent trend of beautiful weather. Tomorrow will be back to sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s, with a gentle westerly breeze. The rest of the week is looking pretty similar with a bump in temperature to the mid 80s around the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!

