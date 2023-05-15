Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

Thunderstorm, flood watch interrupt week of beautiful weather

KTVZ

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

I hope you had a great weekend. The weather was certainly beautiful, and we have more of that to look forward to... after we get through some storm activity today. While today's highs are staying pretty warm, a new system causing thunderstorm activity is moving through Central Oregon that looks to bring some rain showers and thunder to the High Desert throughout the evening. While it is slow moving, it should pass by the early hours of tomorrow.

Once the storm has passed we'll resume our recent trend of beautiful weather. Tomorrow will be back to sunny skies, temperatures in the low 80s, with a gentle westerly breeze. The rest of the week is looking pretty similar with a bump in temperature to the mid 80s around the middle of the week.

Have a great evening!

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Matt Degenhardt

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matthere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content