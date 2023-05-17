Even warmer under beautiful, sunny skies

Skip to Content
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

After a mild start to the day, we are expecting to warm quite nicely under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be comfortably in the 80s, with some cities reaching as high as the upper 80s. Winds will stay calm out of the north between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will stay mild, in the low 50s.

Tomorrow, our warming trend peaks to close out our workweek. In the warmest part of the day, we can expect to feel temperatures approaching 90 degrees, and some of us look likely to reach 90. Winds won't pick up much, and will stay out of the north. Some cloud cover may roll in, but we'll stay dry under mostly sunny skies.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

