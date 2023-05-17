Sunny, warm, unlikely chance of rain tonight

Good Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

It's been another sunny and warm spring day on the High Desert. Temperatures were in the low 80s in the warmest parts of the day, and skies have remained mostly clear. We've had a gentle breeze out of the north at around 5 mph, and the rest of the week is shaping up for some similar weather.

We have a bit of moisture headed our way, which could combine with our warmer temperatures for a pop-up rain shower or two, but we look 90% or better to stay dry for the rest of the day. Overnight, our lows will be pretty mild, as we continue our warming trend. We'll feel temperatures in the low 50s in the chilliest parts of the evening, before warming up to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow.

Have a great evening!

