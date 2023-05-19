A warm and stormy night

Happy Friday evening, Central Oregon!

Our warming trend peaked today, with many of us seeing temperatures in the low 90s, and the rest of us seeing temperatures in the upper 80s. The skies are becoming increasingly cloudy and dark, and we have a 60% chance of some scattered rain showers and more thunderstorms this evening. Winds have stayed pretty mild so far, but look to pick up this evening out of the north between 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow looks to be pretty similar to today, but our likelihood of stormy weather decreases to about 20%. Temperatures should stay pretty warm, in the mid 80s in the warmest parts of the day. Skies look to remain partly cloudy.

By Sunday, our chance for more rain goes away, but we cool off by about 10 degrees, to the mid 70s. Winds should turn a bit more westerly but stay similarly gusty, between 5-15 mph. It will set us up for a nice week of sunshine and spring weather close to our 70-degree seasonal average.

Have a great weekend!

