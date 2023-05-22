Cloud cover clearing to sunshine; mild temperatures tomorrow

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

After mostly nice weather this weekend, today we're seeing a bit of cooler temperatures across the High Desert. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures only reached the mid 60s in the warmest parts of the day. Winds have been mostly mild out of the northwest, but are gusting close to 20 mph at times. Overnight, our lows look to be pretty chilly in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will thin out a bit to let in some more sunshine. We'll also warm up a few degrees, to the upper 60s. Winds will subside a bit, staying closer to 5 mph, out of the due north. Tomorrow, we'll begin a warming trend that looks to take us up to the mid- to upper 70s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great evening!

