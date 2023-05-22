Getting warmer

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

An airflow out of the NW will keep us a bit on the chilly side today, but we will not be hurting for sunshine. After a clear and chilly morning, highs will only reach the mid 60's, a bit below our average of 71. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies will become mostly clear this evening and then partly cloudy overnight, but we are not expecting any showers. Winds will become light and variable after midnight and lows will drop to the low to mid 30's. Protecting those new plants you have put in the ground would be a good idea.

The extended forecast for Central Oregon looks quite pleasant. Sunny skies stay in the forecast. A warming trend will take us into the mid 70's by the middle of the week and upper 70's by the end of the work week. We will stay warm into the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Saturday. This will move through quickly and we will be under mostly sunny skies Sunday.

