Increasing (but still unlikely) chance of stormy weather this week

Happy Tuesday evening, Central Oregon!

We've seen the cloud cover of yesterday thin out, and we warmed up modestly to the mid- to upper 60s. We're looking to stay dry throughout the evening, through continued northerly winds around 10 mph. Overnight, our lows will be slightly warmer than yesterday and range from the mid 30s to the low 40s in the chilliest parts of the evening.

Tomorrow looks to stay sunny, and we'll continue to warm modestly, up to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will remain out of the north, but subside a bit to between 5-10 mph. Lows will continue to warm, to the mid 40s.

However, we'll pick up a 10% chance of scattered rain showers with possible thunderstorms on Thursday that we'll carry through Saturday.

Have a great evening!

