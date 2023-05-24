Sunny, a little warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We'll wake up from another night of chilly lows in the low to mid-40s, but continue a warming trend that should take us up to the mid-70s in the warmest parts of the day. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and we'll stay dry throughout the day. Winds will stay northerly but could pick up at times, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow, our warming trend will peak, in our warmest day of the week temperatures will approach 80 degrees. However, we'll pick up a 20% chance of some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as the day begins warming and until we cool off in the evening. Any stormy weather looks to pass by Saturday, setting us up for a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!