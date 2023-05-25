Sunshine; warmer; smoke

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are in for a stretch of sunny, warm weather with a couple places anticipating some pop-up thunderstorms. Today, today we will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70's. Some areas south of bend will also have a slight chance of seeing some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-15 mph. Also, air quality could easily worsen through the day due to smoke from controlled burns being ignited by the Forest Service. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the 40's and breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right through the Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, areas south of Bend will once again see that chance of thunderstorms. By Monday, Memorial Day, we will see highs climb into the low 80's and they will stay there through the middle of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!