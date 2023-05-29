Sunny and Warm

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After some rain that was heavy at times Saturday, Sunday marked the beginning of a string of very pleasant days across the High Desert. With plenty of sunshine we will see highs in the mid to upper 70's. Winds out of the NW at 5-10 mph early in the day will pick up to 5-15 mph and gust as high as 20 mph this afternoon and evening. Those winds will turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will stay pleasant, in the upper 30's to mid 40's.

These pleasant conditions will be staying with us all week. Skies will be sunny during the day and mostly clear overnight. Highs will be in the mid 70's through Thursday. Beginning Friday, they climb into the low to mid 80's and stay there through the coming weekend.

