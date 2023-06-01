Sunny, mild; warming trend begins

Good Thursday afternoon and evening, Central Oregon!

Can you believe that it's already June? To start the month, we've stayed dry under sunny skies. Temperatures are just slightly warmer than yesterday, and most of us have reached the low 70s in the warmest parts of the day. Tonight's lows will be slightly more mild than last night as well, and will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s. Winds will stay northerly and mild throughout the evening.

Tomorrow, we'll see a bigger jump in temperatures. Our daytime highs will be scattered throughout the 70s. Sunny skies will continue, and winds will stay northerly. The warming continues into the weekend, when temperatures will reach 80 degrees by Saturday, and the mid-80s by Sunday.

Have a great evening!

